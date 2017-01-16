Cool & Dreary for Dr. King Day, but Warmer Weather is Coming

Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a day of rest for some, but many will go out to various events in honor his legacy. Click this link for events info:http://hrscene.com/ If you’re spending the day outdoors, expect cool & dreary conditions with a few showers to dodge.

Actually, rain was abundant across our area before sunrise…but what fell was relatively light. Therefore, this morning’s rainfall totals are low.

Thankfully, the rest of the day only brings spotty light showers…especially this afternoon. So, events in honor of Dr. King shouldn’t have weather interruptions. The cooler weather of today will be replaced by warmer weather for tomorrow.

Highs will reach near 60 degrees for Tuesday as a warm front lifts north of our area. Similar temps are expected on Wednesday before a cold front crosses by early afternoon.

Affiliated with both fronts will be a chance for showers. However, a better chance for rain looks to be overnight into Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front.

The cold front should actually cross by Midday (or early afternoon), then drier/cooler weather will settle into our area to end the workweek. It doesn’t look like it’ll get too cold…as highs should stay in the 50s.

HAPPY DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY!

Meteorologist Deitra Tate