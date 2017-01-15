BLOG: Warmer, Yet Unsettled

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest weekend out there thanks to all the clouds, although, it was arguably better than last weekend..

At least we are not dealing with the ice storm out in the Midwest.

Some places out there could potentially see up to 1/2″ of ice, which may not seem like a lot, but it is for ice accumulations. Even a trace of ice can turn the roads into a skating rink. This storm is the reason the Chiefs/Steelers game got pushed back to 8:20 PM ET.

Closer to home, we could see a few stray showers overnight, especially west of the Metro. Most of us will just see mainly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid-30s.

We’ll keep a chance of isolated showers in the forecast for tomorrow morning. It shouldn’t be a big deal for your morning commute especially since most people will have the day off.

Monday will feature rather cloudy conditions with highs in the mid-40s.

A warm front will approach on Tuesday, so obviously, that will bring some warmer air along for the ride. Temperatures will top out close to 60° on Tuesday, but there will be another chance of showers through the afternoon. That chance of showers will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday. On Wednesday, a cold front will swing through, which will cause showers to remain in the forecast. (This is the same system causing that icy mess in the Midwest.) Despite a lack of sunshine, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s.

Things will cool down behind that front – temperatures will return to the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday, which is still above our average high of 48°.

Yes, things will cool down, but clearly, remain above average.

Kind of a blah week here..

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor