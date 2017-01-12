Blog: Only A Remnant

Today there will only be small remnants of the snow that we had recently. There will only be the typical dirty/melted pile of snow in the parking lots where the snow was plowed. I’ve seen those melt piles last for weeks after snow in some cases. Temperatures are going to really warm up. Yesterday we already had highs in the 50s and 60s. Last night temps fell in the evening, but then they rose again early this morning. So we started the day with mid 50s in the region. There is a large zone of warm weather from the Mississippi River Valley all the way to the east coast.

However, there is some much colder air that is rolling across the Midwest. This colder air will drop our temps over the weekend. So enjoy today! High pressure is sitting just offshore.

This will bring us partly cloudy skies and southwest breezes today. The breeze will be out of the southwest at 10-15mph with a few higher gusts. With the warmer air pushing in from the southwest, we are going to have high temperatures about 20-25 degrees above average. Temps will reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. The record high for today is 75 degrees set back in (1890). It’s possible we could get close to that, but I doubt we’ll tie or break it. Either way it will be warm for mid January. By tomorrow the cold front will stream into our region. We’ll probably hit a high of 60 degrees around the midday hours. Then we’ll either drop temps or hold them steady into the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll probably only see a stray shower or two in the region as the front passes. By Friday night we’ll drop down to the mid-upper 30s. The models have been trending the weekend temperatures down. So we may only see highs in the mid 40s on Saturday. I’ve kept the high near 50 on Sunday, but I have been trending that down as well. We may only be in the 40s. It won’t be super cold, but the balmy weather will be well to our south. There will be a few showers each day over the weekend, but I only see a few passing showers. So I have the chance for rain at about 30-40% each day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Martin Luther King day (Monday). Highs will be in the 50s. Then we’ll warm up again into next week. Highs will be near 60 by Tuesday. We’ll be in the mid-upper 60s by Wednesday.

There is a mess over other parts of the country. The western states have had a huge amount of rain and snow. There has been some major flooding out there. It’s ironic since they have been in a huge drought over the last couple of years. Also, there is a large ice storm that is forming today across parts of the central U.S. This could last into the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler