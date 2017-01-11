Blog: Now We’re Melting!

Yesterday we did get some warming. High temps did make it into the 40s, but we didn’t have too much melting. In order to get good melting you need lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures. Plus, it helps to get a little wind. That can aid in evaporation and mixing. Today the melt will be in full force. We already got a little help from some rain last night. There was a band of light showers early this morning. This was between 3 and 7 am, and it was well forecast by our Future Trak computer model.

The rain has already pushed out, but it did help to melt some of the ice before it left. Through the day we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. I think we’ve already seen more sun this morning than we had all day yesterday. Today winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. So temperatures will rise up into the 50s. It will be cooler in areas where the snow is deeper, but there will still be a lot of melting regardless. Patchy fog could linger into the afternoon as the warmer air encounters the cooler ground. The wild swing in temps continues tomorrow. High temps will rise into the 60s. Many areas will even get into the mid-upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool down a little on Friday with highs near 60 degrees. I’ve taken the isolated showers out of the Friday forecast for now. Over the weekend we will cool down again. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday. Then we’ll be in the 50s on Sunday. We could get a few showers each day as a cold front stalls out nearby, but the chance for rain doesn’t look too high for either day. Stay tuned for updates. We will warm up a little going into Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler