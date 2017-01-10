Blog: Cold Is Ready To Leave!

It’s still cold, but things will get better soon. This morning we started with temps in the teens and 20s. However, there’s some warmer air just to our west.

High pressure is beginning to move offshore. This will allow the surface winds to turn out of the southeast. They will run at 5-10mph.

High temps will be in the upper 40s this afternoon over North Carolina, mid 40s in the metro, and upper 30s north of the metro. There will be melting today, but it will take longer in the areas that saw over 8 inches of snow recently. Moisture is beginning to return as the winds change. There were a few flurries and snow showers to our west early. These should fall apart soon. However, by this evening we could get a few sprinkles or light rain showers in our region.

Overnight we’ll see even more moisture. So we’ll get some scattered showers in the region.

These showers will be mainly in the morning. Then we’ll warm up and dry out during the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 50s Wednesday. We’ll rise up to the 60s for Friday and Saturday. It will feel like a heat wave. Isolated showers are possible on Friday. We’ll cool down on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will have some scattered showers in the region. We’ll see a few showers on Sunday, but highs will be back in the 50s. The weekend won’t be a washout, but we’ll see a few passing showers each day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler