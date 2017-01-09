Blog: Frigid & Icy, But A Big Warmup Soon!

We are in the middle of a cold/wintry blast right now. However, we are going to see some big-time warming this week. We have a lot of snow and ice in the region. That is going to make it tough to get around today. Before we get into the cold and ice I want to re-visit the snow forecast for last Saturday. There were some wins and losses in my book. I think overall we did a good job considering how tricky the forecast was. Here was the snow forecast from Saturday morning:

Early in the morning I did have lesser amounts on the Eastern Shore, and eventually raised the 8-12″ zone northward. Some models were coming in with upwards of 10-14″ over Hampton Roads up to the Eastern Shore. Some of the same models even had those types of numbers into Virginia Beach. However, We said repeatedly that there would be a zone of a wintry mix that would complicate the forecast from Virginia Beach and Chesapeake on southward. Well….there was a big area of sleet and freezing rain. It lasted longer than expected, and was a little more north than expected. So this lowered the totals in the area mentioned, but it also lowered the levels over other parts of the Southside.

Ice became more of a problems across northeast North Carolina and near the state line than the snow was. Before the event I also said over-and-over that there would be a tight gradient in the snow that would be oriented southwest to northeast. That did happen, but the band was farther north than I thought it would be. However, we did get significant snow over a large portion of the region, and I don’t think anyone was surprised. So while amounts could have been forecast better for part of the region, people being prepared for the impacts became a big win.

Yesterday we had a little bit of melt. Then it re-froze last night. This allowed for a lot of glazed streets this morning. The main roads are in pretty good shape, but the secondaries and neighborhoods are icy and snowy. We started with temps in teens and 20s in the metro this morning. Temperatures were only in the single digits inland with even a few negative numbers.

We have a large area of high pressure that has settled in right on top of us. It is a large cold/dry airmass.

We’ll see lots of sunshine today. However, temperatures will only rise up into the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable. Tonight we’ll have a few clouds moving in. Winds will be light and out of the southwest. So hopefully temps won’t drop as low as they were this morning, but they may get pretty close. Tomorrow the area of high pressure will move offshore. We’ll see winds popping in out of the southwest at about 5-15mph. After a very cold start, we’ll warm up to the 40s by the afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy. Warmer air will keep filtering into the region. So by Wednesday we’ll see highs in the 50s. There will be some moisture moving back into the region that day. So we’ll have a few scattered rain showers with the warmth. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday with highs in the ……..drumroll…..60s. In fact one model suggests we’ll hit 70 on one of those days. We’ll see about that. We will cool down next weekend, but highs will be in the 50s. So no arctic blast. There will be a few showers possible both days.

Thanks for all of your reports with this last event. Be careful as you head out today!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler