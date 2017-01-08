Blog: Bitterly Cold Wind Chills and Dangerous Traveling Conditions

The snow is gone, but we’re still dealing with the effects from this storm. Sub-Freezing temps will keep the roads icy and or snow covered, and the winds will remain breezy…leading to bitterly cold wind chill values.

Here’s a look (graphic above) at the wind chill values from early this morning. This is just a snapshot from around 7AM, and notice that it FELT like it was in the single digits. Franklin, felt like it was 1 degree, but around the 6AM hour it felt like it was below zero in and around the Franklin area.

Today’s pattern brings our Fair Weather Friend “High Pressure” towards our area, and it’ll lead to a day of sunshine. However, the sun won’t do much in terms of warming things up due to the fresh snow pack reflecting back out to space a lot of the sun’s heat energy. So, temps will struggle to reach the mid 20s today. Unfortunately, to YOU, it will only feel like single digits until late morning…then it’ll feel like the teens this afternoon (see graphic below) when you factor in the wind. Winds today will range from 10-15mph out of the NW…gusting up to 25mph. This type of cold can harm you if you don’t wear the proper Winter weather gear.

Tonight, wind chill values will be back in the single digits…

…and plan on starting your Monday with wind chill values just as low with single digits and low teens.

Thankfully, Monday afternoon will be a little warmer with highs near or just below the freezing mark. Then by Tuesday, temperatures will FINALLY get above freezing to help start the melting process on the icy/snow covered roads…with 60s on deck by the Middle & End of the week.

So, please stay off the roads thru Monday if you can. If you must go outside, drive with EXTREME caution and dress in layers. Tuesday will be the start of our roads getting back to normal. Enjoy a day inside!

Meteorologist Deitra Tate