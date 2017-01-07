The Snow is Here, Plus Wind Adds An Extra Headache

Our first Winter Storm has arrived, and the area of low pressure off the SE coast is the source of the moisture. It’s going to continue to move NE and parallel to the coastline…swinging moisture our way thru the afternoon. As the colder air filters in on the backside of the low, any sleet or freezing rain will eventually switch over to snow before 2PM.

Here’s a view of UPDATED snowfall estimates to accommodate for the sleet that’s been mixing in for the eastern 1/3 of the Southside.

With the longer duration of sleet, that’ll cut back a bit on the higher amounts we expected for portions of Chesapeake and VA Beach. Regardless, a substantial amount of snow is expected. PLUS, the wind will gust up to 40-45mph…making for low visibility due to blowing snow. Therefore, the Blizzard Warning is in place for parts of our area. As far as a brief overview of what to expect thru tomorrow:

Even after the snow ends, the wind will make for BITTER COLD wind chill values into Sunday as highs stay in the 20s…leading to it FEELING like SINGLE DIGITS. Therefore, make sure to stay inside in the heat if you can. If you must go outside, dress warmly…hat, gloves, and scarf are needed. Also, make sure to let the faucets drip because pipes can burst in this type of cold.

The snow moves out this afternoon, but the hazards continue into Monday since roads will remain icy due to temps not getting above freezing until briefly Monday afternoon…but definitely Tuesday. SO, PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS!

Meteorologist Deitra Tate