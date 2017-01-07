Blog: Winter Blast Update!

We are in the middle of a blizzard. As predicted, it is pretty bad. The aree of low pressure is moving northeast along the coast, and it is throwing lots of moisture up into our region. It’s not a super strong low, but it is moving close to our region. Also, it has a ton of moisture surrounding it.

There a couple of big updates. The most important update is ice. We have had a lot of ice across northeast North Carolina. Yesterday our computer models started to show this zone of mixed precipitation lasting longer and moving more northward. That has happened. And then some!

There has been a lot of sleet AND freezing rain there. The sleet has tried to mix-in along the state line and into the Southside as well. It is so bad, that we are starting to get reports of tree limbs coming down in Elizabeth City and possibly Hertford NC. Roads are already dangerous, and it will get worse. There will be a gradual changeover to snow by around the midday hours.

Meanwhile heavy snow has been falling across the rest of the region. So far we have had reports of about 6-9″, and it was still coming down heavy. Snow will keep accumulating through the afternoon. The cold air aloft will drop southward by that time. This will finally change all of the North Carolina mix into snow.

So the Outer Banks will have a long time of mix or rain and mix. The snow shouldn’t add up to much there due to it’s short-duration. However, it could turn into a light layer of snow on top of ice. Based off of the latest reports, here is how I have changed the snow totals map.

I have moved the 8-12″ and higher up into the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. I probably need to put the 8-12 up to the full Northern Neck. Some locations in the white area will probably end up with 13-15″. I trimmed back the totals from Perquimans to Currituck county. I also pushed the heavier totals west over the Southside. There was a long period of sleet there this morning, and I think that trimmed the ultimate totals. Still….there is a large area of 8-12″ or higher. Here is the closer view of the map.

Snow will taper off between 4-7pm. It should end by about 8pm. If we are lucky, then the strong northwest winds may be able to pull in some drier air sooner. That might let the snow lighten up earlier. We’ll see. The wind will run at 15-20mph with gusts up to 35mph. Especially near the shore. That is why there are blizzard warnings for a big portion of Hampton Roads for today.

Also, there will be some minor tidal flooding on the Sound Side of the Outer Banks due to the strong winds.

Tonight we will clear out as the area of low pressure moves far from our region. Low temperatures will drop down to the teens and 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits. Also, the snow that is on the ground will still be able to blow around. Tomorrow we’ll see fair skies, but again…the snow on the ground will drifting. So travel will still be dangerous. Temps will only top off in the upper 20s to near 30. So nothing will melt. The wind won’t be as strong, but it will run out of the northwest 10-20mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits in the morning, teens in the afternoon. Snow will stick around until Monday, and may even stay until Tuesday or Wednesday. High temps will finally rise to near 60 by Wednesday. Wow!

Be safe out there today. Stay in unless you REALLY need to head out. We’ll have more updates through the day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler