BLOG: Exit Snow, Enter Cold Air

It’s over. It’s finally over. We have been tracking snow/sleet/freezing rain/rain since late last night. There were some hefty snow totals out there:

Toano – 15″ Williamsburg – 13″ Seaford – 13″ Gloucester Point – 13″ Accomac – 12″ Mathews Co – 12″ Poquoson – 12″ Newport News – 11″ Jamestown – 11″ Willow Oaks (Hampton) – 11″ Langley AFB – 11″ Machipongo – 11″ West Oceanview – 10.5″ Surry – 10″ Yorktown – 10″ Northwest Virginia Beach – 8″ Smithfield – 8″ Fox Hill (Hampton) – 8″ Suffolk – 8″ Reedville – 8″ Zuni – 7.5″ Temperanceville – 7.5″ Bayview – 7″ Windsor, VA – 6.5″ Great Neck – 6″ Portsmouth – 6″ Aragona Village (VB) – 6″ Indian River (Chesapeake) – 5.5″ Carrsville (IOW) – 5″ Deep Creek – 4.5″ Kempsville – 4″ Greenbrier – 4″ Elizabeth City – 3.5″ Moyock, NC – 2″ Kill Devil Hills – Dusting

Please feel free to send us your final snowfall totals – you can post them to Facebook or Twitter or email, REPORTIT@WAVY.COM. Thank you to everyone who sent in storm reports, pictures, and videos – you’re awesome! Thanks to that driving north wind, it was probably tough to get accurate snowfall totals with the blowing and drifting snow. Speaking of strong winds, we had a lot of viewers asking why the BLIZZARD WARNING was only in effect for select cities – that’s because the cities closer to the coastline were expecting the stronger winds. What defines a blizzard has nothing to do with the amount of snow, it has to do with wind speed and visibility. Click here for the blizzard definition from the National Weather Service.

We will be contending with this bitter wind overnight and through Sunday. As the clouds clear out tonight, the mercury will plummet into the teens by tomorrow morning. Some places farther inland may drop into the single digits! With temperatures that cold and wind speeds between 10 to 20 MPH, wind chills will easily be in the single digits, even close to ZERO in some spots! Make sure you slow drip your faucets to keep your pipes from freezing! Obviously, the roads are not in great shape after the snow, but the cold will make them more icy, so be extremely careful if you will be heading out tomorrow morning.

Despite plenty of sunshine on Sunday, it’ll remain cold through the afternoon with highs only in the mid-20s. Thanks to the breeze, it’ll feel more like it’s in the teens!

Monday won’t be much better – less wind, but still cold. By Tuesday, temperatures will bounce back into the mid-40s, so we’ll start to see some melting then. A lot of melting will take place through the second half the week when highs return to the upper-50s and 60s! Can’t even believe I’m saying that..

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor