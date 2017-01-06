FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE: Snow Starting Tonight

Ready, set, snow! Right now, we are seeing an initial batch of snow and rain across the Southside and northeast North Carolina. The bulk of the mess is making its way across the southeast and up the coast.

A *BLIZZARD WARNING* (SHADED IN ORANGE) is now in effect for coastal parts of our viewing area. This includes: Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Northampton Co (VA).

A *WINTER STORM WARNING* (SHADED IN PINK) remains in effect for the rest of our view area.

I’m going to use bullet points here – I think it’ll be a lot easier to read and understand..

TIMING:

9 PM – 12 AM: Steady snow spreads from the south. The snow will be moderate to heavy, especially across the Metro. (The heavier snow indicated by those darker shades of blue.)

12 AM – 3 AM: Steady, moderate to heavy snow continues. The wind starts to pick up out of the north at 10-20 MPH.

3 AM – 7 AM: Steady snow continues for most of the area, but watching the wintry mix line for the Southside and northeast North Carolina. The purple line indicates a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, which could lower snowfall totals, so it’s something we have to watch closely! I can’t emphasize this enough! Notice, the coastal areas of northeast North Carolina will see mostly rain. Winds will be sustained out of the north at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. The stronger winds will be closer to the coastline.

7 AM – 12 PM: Snow and blowing snow due to windy conditions. Snow will start to take over along coastal areas of North Carolina.

12 PM – 3 PM: Moderate snow tapers to light snow. The wind will switch out of the northwest, which could dry us out sooner than anticipated. If the snow ends sooner, totals will be lower.

3 PM – 5 PM: Snow ending.

SNOWFALL TOTALS:

Notice there will be a tight snow gradient from the Southside to northeast North Carolina. Again, that sharp contrast is due to the rain/snow line.

WHAT YOU CAN DO BEFORE THE SNOW STARTS:

When it comes to winterizing your car, there’s only so much you can do now, but you can fill you windshield wiper fluid, change your wiper blades if necessary, make sure you have cat litter/sand in your car, and have an ice scraper and/or small shovel.

Just remember, if you do become stuck in the snow, stay with your vehicle, unless you see a building close by. The only time you should get out, is to clear your exhaust pipe from any snow. This is why you should keep a winter weather emergency kit in your car. This kit should include: jumper cables, flashlight, first aid kit, water (or some container to melt snow), blanket, cell phone charger, and perishable food. Bottom line – if you don’t have to travel, don’t!