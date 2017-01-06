Blog: Saturday’s Snowy Details!

Ok…This is going to be a long blog with a lot of details. So here we go. Snow is going to impact the region, and this will start up tonight. The models are starting things a little sooner. They are in general agreement on the pattern. Basically there is a large/broad upper level trough over the region today. This large dip in the jetstream is pushing moisture in from the southwest already. It will also allow a surface low to track to the east/northeast. As I write this the low is located just south of Atlanta.

It is a weak surface low. It will remain weak on land, but will strengthen some as it moves offshore. Once it is off the coast of South Carolina, then it will take a northeast turn. It will move just to our east by midday Saturday. Here is what the GFS and European models show.

Notice that the European model is closer to the coast. The NAM model (not shown) actually rides right along the coast. The impact form this is that there could be a large area of mixed precipitation from southern Virginia Beach down into Currituck and Camden counties as warmer air wraps into the heart of the system. Dare county will also see a mix, and for a longer period of time. These features will really complicate the forecast. The mix area is actually very pronounced on the hi-resolution NAM model. Granted that model doesn’t always do well with coastal systems. However, it does have a good handle on the different temperature layers of the atmosphere. If that mix zone travels just a little farther north, then it will lower the snow totals over part of Hampton Roads. Either way there will be a large area of snow that will cover about 90% of the region. It may be heavy at times. The low will move out to sea by Saturday evening. This will usher in the colder/drier air, and that will end the snow. So that’s the overall forecast. Now I’ll talk about the specific timing and placement.

The moisture is pushing up from the southwest today. There is an overrunning patter than will already give us a little light precipitation today. We could see a few flurries or sprinkles this afternoon. Clouds will be thick. Temps will rise to the low 40s through midday. Then the winds will start to pick up from the north. Winds will increase to 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. This will slowly drop the temperatures through the afternoon. So we’ll be in the upper 30s later today, and we’ll be in the mid 30s by the evening. During the evening we may have enough moisture to squeeze out a few light/scattered snow showers.

The ground temperatures will be above freezing (40s), and air temperatures will be above freezing during that time. So nothing should stick this evening. The low will get closer tonight, the air temps will drop, and the moisture will increase. So the snow will keep increasing from before midnight until about 3am. By that time it will kick into high gear, and it could already be heavy.

The initial snow will melt. The air temperatures won’t drop to 30-31 degrees until about 3-5am.

Plus the ground temps are above freezing. This is one reason why I haven’t gone too crazy with amounts as some models have suggested over 13″ at times. Also there will be that mix region tomorrow morning. This will likely set up from southern Virginia Beach/Southern Chesapeake down to Currituck and Dare counties. This mix zone is indicated by all of the models. That mix zone will probably lower the totals, and there is a 100% chance of it giving me a headache.

As the day goes on the low will move north (offshore). That will allow our surface winds to pick up out of the north. They will run at 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. There may be a few gusts to 35mph near the shore. This increase is due to the low being closer to the coast. It could lead to some power outages as the snow adds up on power lines. However, I think the outages should be fairly scattered as the strongest winds will be near the coast. If icing happens on the lines, then that will lead to even more power outages. Stay tuned for that possibility. The wind will also drive the colder air south. So this will allow for any mix zone to change over to snow.

The snow showers will taper off from west to east through the afternoon. They should end by the evening as the low moves farther away.

High pressure will then build in by Saturday night and will last through Sunday. However, the cold air will stay firmly in place. So even though we’ll have sunshine on Sunday. The high temps will only be near 30. Temps will drop to the teens and 20s Saturday night. So any snow that falls will probably stick around into Monday. Possibly even Tuesday. This will impact businesses and schools. Course that depends on how much snow falls. Cue the trumpets!………..

The models are coming in with different snow totals. The highest number that I’ve seen so far is the GFS model. It has a large area of near a foot of snow:

–

It might have a pretty good solution, but again… I think the gradient from northwest to southeast will be much more dramatic.

The European model has been fairly steady lately. For some reason it shows lower amounts on the output that I view. Here is that output:

I’ve seen higher amounts on the online version. Though it does have lesser amounts to the south and east. The RPM model or (Future Trak) has amounts fairly close to the GFS, but it does have a lot less over the Outer Banks.

Notice that it has a lot less over North Carolina due to that longer duration of the mix zone.

So I put all of the models together, and I came up with a solution. Here is my latest map:

Again, I think we’ll see lesser amounts in that mix zone. So I have that over Virginia Beach down to the Outer Banks for now. I think that mix area won’t turn over to snow until possibly the midday hours. Keep this in mind…With the stronger winds coming in off of the water that could keep temperatures UP a bit. The water temps are in the 40s in the bay and 40s and 50s over the ocean. So that could affect part of Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks, and possibly right near the water in Norfolk and Portsmouth. Hampton/Poquoson??? The cold air, however, should ride down the spine of the Eastern Shore. So I don’t expect it as much there. Also, as mentioned, I think the initial snow will melt. That could deduct a half inch to an inch of snow from the model totals. With all of that in mind here is the closer view of the above map.

So this map is still apt to change, but there is a big bottom line. This area will see significant snow, and it will be enough to shut things down. 5 inches or more can do that. Roads will be blocked. Travel will be dangerous. There could also be blowing snow on Saturday. That will cause problems by itself. Plus…if there is an initial melt and it refreezes. Then there could be a small layer of ice under the snow. Not good! So be prepared to be stuck in your home for a couple of days. Be prepared for possible power outages. This will be a messy situation. Snow totals may vary, but the impacts will be big.

Is there a bust factor? Yes. If the ratio of water to snow is higher, then the totals could be higher in the middle of the heaviest band. I may have to put the higher amounts a little more to the north as some models suggest. If the mix zone drifts north a little more, or if the wind is a little more out of the northeast…then the snow totals could drop quite a bit for part of the area. At least the models are in fair agreement on the scenario. We will have an update on all of this later today.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler