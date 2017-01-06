Blog: Early Snow Update!

This is just a quick blog before I can get the big weather blog out later this morning. We are still tracking snow for tomorrow. However, there could be a little bit starting today. There is enough moisture in the region to create a couple of flurries this afternoon. Our Future Trak computer model is even suggesting a few light snow showers may begin by this evening. It should be too warm to stick at first, but it could impact commuters this evening.

Snow will pick up tonight and will be in full force by tomorrow morning. Snow will be heavy at times. It will add up through the day. I have a lot of different numbers coming in from the computer models. I’ll show them in the bigger blog in a little while. Here is my latest snow forecast:

The snow will wrap up by the evening. That’s it in a nutshell. Again, I’ll have the bigger blog out by around 9:15am. I’ll also show a closer view of the above map.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler