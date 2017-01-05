THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE: Setting Up For Saturday’s Snowstorm

Well….we won’t be the only ones dealing with the snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted across parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, northern Georgia, and central Alabama. The city of Atlanta could see 3″ to 4″ of snow! We are under a *WINTER STORM WATCH* across our entire viewing area. This will likely upgrade to a WINTER STORM WARNING at some point tomorrow.

So. We’ll be in good company.

Before I get into the details of the big storm, let’s get through tonight and Friday first.

Overnight, a weak area of low pressure will develop offshore. We will be tracking a few showers late tonight into very early Friday morning. (This is not the same system that will bring us the snow on Saturday.)

Things will dry out Friday morning, but we won’t be able to shake the clouds. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low-40s.

The troublemaker will develop in the Gulf of Mexico, then track over Florida, and into the Atlantic. The snow will start to spread into the region just after Midnight on Saturday.

Steady, moderate snow is expected through Saturday morning with bouts of heavy snow at times. The darker shades of blue on our Future Trak Forecast map indicate moderate to heavy snow. The snow will remain steady through midday, then gradually taper off through the mid-afternoon hours. Places north and west of the Metro will likely see the snow shut down first.

Notice by Noon, the snow will be ending in James City Co, Williamsburg, Surry Co, and Sussex Co. The snow should be ending along the coast closer to 3 PM.

Now, initially, we could see a wintry mix along the coastline, so that would have some affect on the snowfall totals along the coastline. That is one area we will be watching closely. You’ll note our Future Trak Forecast maps didn’t show any mixing in our viewing area, but other forecast models are indicating that possibility, so it’s worth watching.

Here’s our latest snowfall map:

The highest snowfall amounts will range from the southern tip of the Peninsula, through the Southside, and into inland northeast North Carolina. Expect around 7″ to 10″ with locally higher amounts..up to a foot! 4″ to 7″ is likely across the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, down to Virginia Beach, and coastal areas of northeast North Carolina. The Northern Neck may only pick up 2″ to 4″ of snow. South of Manteo, expect mostly rain.

There are a few things we need to remember with this storm: