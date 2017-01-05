Blog: Preparing For Snow

Well…..Here we go again. I often have people ask me if we are going to have a bad Winter. Even more ask if we’ll get snow. This last Fall my answers were: “We’ll probably see highly variable temps

, and “We have had at least one big snow every year since 2010 except for one year (2012). So we’ll probably have that happen again this year”. So far the first prediction has come true. Looks like the second prediction might pan out as well. Today won’t be bad. It will be fairly quiet. We do have a weak area of high pressure off to our west. A cold front moved through last night, and today it is off to our east.

Clouds will increase through the day as moisture increases. Highs will be in the 40s. So it will be much cooler than yesterday, but still seasonable. The front will stall out offshore today. A weak area of low pressure will form along the front, and it will move north by tonight. After midnight it will move closer to our region (though offshore). It will bring us some scattered rain showers in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow. There will probably be some sleet pellets and wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain, but there won’t be any accumulations.

This should move out by around 7-8am. The rest of the day will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s. By Friday night a stronger area of low pressure will form off the coast of South Carolina. It will move offshore to the north/northeast through Saturday.

This will throw lots of moisture back to the west, and that will hit some very cold air. At first there will probably be a wintry mix over coastal North Carolina. However, the rest of the region will be cold enough for snow. Now there will also be some dry air just to our west at the surface. So this could complicate the snow totals for inland locations. Either way, snow will increase through the morning, and it could last all day. Along with the surface low throwing moisture back to the west, there will also be a sizeable upper level trough moving in from the west. All of these features will come together to bring snow to the region.

The models are coming together, and all of them have snow. They all agree that the offshore low will form and track to the northeast.

They all agree that cold air will be in place. The question will be the moisture. How far west will it go? Our Future Trak model is drier, and it doesn’t really start things up until after 5am.

However, the GFS model kicks things off by 3am. In fact it looks like it kicks into high gear already between 3 and 6am:

That same model keeps things going through much of the day.

Initially, the precipitation may begin as a wintry mix over coastal North Carolina. Some parts of the Outer Banks may not change over to full snow until later in the day. This could limit snow totals southeast of the main snow band. Regardless, the models are calling for lots of snow in the region. Here is the European model’s snow totals forecast:

This has been very broad over the past couple of days. Before it had the heavier band north and west of where it is now. However, the GFS has continued to show more of a gradient from northwest to southeast. The latest update doesn’t show that as much, and it really did increase the snow forecast since last night.

The NAM model doesn’t show much of a gradient, but it does have the higher amounts over North Carolina and near the state line. The latest briefing form the National Weather Service also has a broad area of big snow. They have also increased their forecast since yesterday. So using all of this information. I put together a snow forecast map. Here it is:

I actually went above the earlier GFS forecast which only had about 3-6″ in Hampton Roads. Then the model updated while I was on air this morning. It is now closer to my forecast. I did tweak the map after that update. This forecast is still apt to change, but at the very least you can expect significant snow in the region during the day Saturday. Some of the models keep the precip going all day into the early evening. We will dry out on Sunday as the system moves into the north Atlantic. However, cold air will be firmly in place. High temps will only be in the low 30s Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s Saturday night, and we’ll only see highs near 30 on Sunday. This means that any snow that falls will likely stick around. So it could potentially last all the way into Monday. That feature will also depend on the amount of snow that actually falls and sticks. Initially some of the first snow may melt as soil temperatures are in the 40s. However, that shouldn’t last too long. Also, this melt could turn into ice below the snow. That could hamper travel. I know lots of people love snow, but this could create problems into the work week. It’s still possible that the system could move a little more offshore or move out a little quicker. That could reduce amounts. Also, it’s possible that our Future Trak model may be picking up on the drier air as it is higher resolution. However, at this time, most of the models are NOT showing those trends. Please stay tuned for updates to this developing weather situation. There is still plenty of time for things to change.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler