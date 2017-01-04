Wed. PM UPDATE: Weekend Snow Potential

Of course, we continue to keep an eye on the potential snow event that’s on deck for Saturday. What we do know is that the atmosphere will surely be cold enough to support accumulating snow on Saturday. However, the question remains on how close the area of low pressure gets to us and its affiliated moisture. This will determine how much snow we actually receive. As of Wednesday afternoon, the models are still not in agreement on the track of the low.

The GFS has the low moving off the Florida/Georgia coastline. This keeps a lot of the moisture to our south…lowering the snowfall totals for Hampton Roads to 1″ – 3″.

However, the European model (below) has the Low moving more-so OVER our area. This scenario will lead to better dynamics and more moisture for higher snow amounts in Hampton Roads.

That’s why you see the higher numbers (although, higher than what we expect)….ranging from 5″-9″ across the Tidewater (graphic below).

There is A LOT to consider when forecasting a major snow event…depth of the cold air, available moisture, and the dynamics all have to come together. So, we’ll continue to monitor the conditions & forecast models, but here’s a look at our early projections on what to expect based on what seems more likely for our area.

These snowfall total estimates could very well change in the coming days…so, stay tuned. Timing is highly dependent on the actual path of the Low, but snow could begin as early as late Friday and of course linger into Saturday afternoon.

**As far as a wintry mix on early Friday morning, it’s looking less likely. We’re more-so expecting a chilly rain for most areas, but there could be some sleet mixing in for areas north of the Southside. Accumulations with the Friday AM system are NOT expected. Again, stay tuned for more details & updates on Saturday’s snow event.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate