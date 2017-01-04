Blog: Warm Today! Then, A Wintry Weekend?

We have some warm air in the region today, but a return to wintry weather is expected this weekend. We started this morning with temps in the 50s. There was a strong breeze out of the southwest last night, and the clouds hung around. So that helped to cause the mild start. Through day we’ll warm up to the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. It should be pretty nice, but the breeze will stay up at times. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. There is a cold front over West Virginia, and it is moving east. However, it won’t make it into Hampton Roads until the evening.

By tonight we’ll clear out a bit. Temps will drop down to the low-mid 30s. We’ll be dry through Thursday, but it will be cooler. High temps will be in the upper 40s. This is actually close the average high temperature for this time of year. Clouds will increase through the day. By Thursday night a weak area of low pressure will form offshore. It will throw some moisture back to the west, but the actual low will stay over the ocean. This will be a subtle feature. So by Thursday night we may see a few flurries or sprinkles. We’ll definitely have lots of clouds in the region. That will make it tough for temps to fall, and that may be behind the changing forecast. The models have been coming in warmer and warmer with each run lately. So I think the main type of precipitation Friday morning will be rain showers. I do think some sleet and light snow could mix in with it. Also there may be some developing snow up towards the Northern Neck and Accomack county. It could be enough to cause a light dusting on some grassy surfaces. Even then I don’t think there will be much of a problem. Here is what Future Trak shows for 7am Friday morning:

This will move out by midday Friday as the low moves to the north. We’ll hold on to some clouds behind the system. At that time a second area of low pressure will form off the southeast coast near Florida. This one will be bigger, stronger, and closer to the coast. So the effects will be more prominent, and it will create a higher chance for actual snow in the region. The system will stay offshore, but it will move northeast along the coast. This will happen through Saturday.

The track of this low will be key to the forecast. If it moves over the coast, then we’ll see more snow in the region with a mix along the coast. If it moves just offshore, then we’ll see a pretty snowy scenario with possibly a band of heavy snow in the region. If it moves a little farther offshore then the cold air will be here, but the moisture will be farther away. So this last scenario would create the least amount of snow (or no snow if it swings far east). The models have had some wild swings over the last 2 days. One model would have an inch, and then the next update it would put down a foot of snow. While they have been varying lately, they may be starting to hone in on a forecast. Here are the latest forecasts from the GFS and European models. At least in terms of the track of the low (L):

This is using the 6Z (overnight) version of the GFS model. As you can see the European model is closer to the coast with the low, and it’s a little faster. The GFS is a little farther offshore, and a tad slower. While they have been dramatically changing lately, they are starting to bring the low forecasts closer together. The European blankets a large part of the area with about 3-7″ of snow.

I would not say that it has been the more consistent model. Remember, a couple of days ago it had barely an inch. The GFS model has also had some flip-flops. It’s latest runs have had more of a gradient. It has the higher amounts to the south and east. Last night’s run only had about an inch or two in Hampton Roads. The latest run shows about 2-4″. It has hardly any snow north of Hampton Roads.

I think the European is a little too broad. I think the scenario developing is more in line with the GFS placement, but with higher amounts. At this time I think they are hinting at a large band of accumulating snow that will run from southwest to northeast with a tight gradient from north to south. Probably right up to the Southside, but that’s VERY preliminary. This will be a very tricky forecast if it comes down to the band scenario. Again, all of this depends on the specific track of the low. East = less, West = more. Regardless, the chance for at least some accumulating snow is increasing for Saturday. So stay tuned for updates. It looks like we’ll be dry and cold Sunday into Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. We’ll warm up a little by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates to all of this dynamic weather.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler