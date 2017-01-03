Blog: Rain & Warmth, Then Cold & Maybe Snow!

As predicted we have been soggy for the last 24 hours. Yesterday we picked up about an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Today we will see about another half inch or more. Rain did take a break last night, but it moved in again this morning.

Yesterday’s rain was mainly from overrunning. Today a warm front is pushing up from the south.

The warm front will slowly move through the region. Despite the rain and clouds we will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon. Wind will turn out of the southwest at 5-10mph as the front slides in. Rain chances will be high from the mid morning through the early afternoon.

By the late afternoon into the evening the warm front will lift to our north. So a lot of the rain will push out. We may even see a little clearing before sunset.

Then we’ll be dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. So it will be pretty mild. Tomorrow actually looks great! We’ll see partly cloudy skies with high temps in the 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest again. Enjoy it while you can. A big cold front will move through Hampton Roads by tomorrow evening. No rain is expected along the front. We’ll be dry going into Thursday. However, as we go through the day a weak area of low pressure will form offshore. It will stay offshore, but some moisture could push west into our region. This could create a few flurries Thursday night. It could lead to a wintry mix in the region going into Friday morning. There shouldn’t be much moisture with this system. So at this time I think any amounts will be light. Ground temps will be well above freezing. Plus, surface air temps will probably be just above freezing. Regardless, even rain can slow down a morning commute. Throw in some slick spots, and you can get big slow downs. So stay tuned for updates to the finer details.

Things should move out by Friday afternoon. Cold air will keep filtering into the region. High temps will only be in the upper 30s, and it will be breezy. We’ll dry out for a short time late Friday as the low moves farther out to sea. However, another offshore low is forecast to form again on Saturday. This one will be a little bigger, a little stronger, and it COULD be a little closer.

There’s no doubt that we’ll have cold air in place. However, whether or not the moisture will be here is the question. The models are varying wildly. Yesterday the GFS model had several inches of snow. Now this morning that model had more of a wintry mix over northeast North Carolina and only some light snow in Hampton Roads. (An inch or two?). Meanwhile the European model has FLIP-FLOPPED. Last night it had about an inch in the region. Now this morning it is showing about 5-8″ for Hampton Roads with higher amounts south and west. (That is according to the output that I saw). I’ve seen this before. The models typically oscillate around one another. They usually come up with a solution somewhere in the middle. Not only have they changed the placement of any precip, but they also moved up the timing more from Sunday to Saturday. With this trend the low should move out to sea by Sunday. So this is still a very (wait-and-see) situation. Remember this is 6 days away. So the forecast will keep changing for a bit until the models can settle down. It’s still out of range of the NAM model, but it doesn’t tend to do to well with offshore lows anyway. Stay tuned for updates. We’ll have progressively more details as we get closer to the weekend.

Don’t take your eye off the ball! While the weekend event could be big, the Friday morning forecast will have to be watched carefully. The wrong type of precip in the wrong location could cause some big backups. We’ll be here tracking it all!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler