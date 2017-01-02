Blog: Soggy 2 Days!

If the current rain were just a couple of days earlier, then we might have broken a record for annual rainfall. As it is (or was), 2016 ended up as the 3rd wettest year on record. We ended up with 68.86″ of rain for the year. This was 22.23″ above the annual average. Again, even with these impressive amounts we only managed 3rd place. The second wettest year on record was 69.14″ set back in 1877. The wettest year on record was 70.72″ set back in the 1889. So we were close. Either way it was a wet year. The higher number was due in large part to hurricane Matthew, but it was wet before that system. With that said, there is a lot of rain headed our way in the next 2 days. Today will be a washout. There was widespread rain this morning. Luckily traffic wasn’t heavy as many people were still off of work and school.

There is a stationary front just to our south. We have a lot of warm/moist air coming up from the south and riding over a relatively cool airmass at the surface. I say relatively because our surface temps were in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning. High temps will be in the upper 50s this afternoon with a few 60s south. Our average high temps are in the upper 40s for this time of year. Either way the moisture is moving in.

So overrunning will create today’s big area of rain. It will be very soggy through the early afternoon.

By tomorrow the stationary front will slowly move through the region as a warm front. This will warm us up into the 60s, but it will continue to give us a high chance for rain. I’d say that tomorrow we’ll see more in the way of passing showers, whereas today is a steady rain for most of the day. Here is Future Trak in the afternoon hours.

The rain will add up between now and Tuesday evening. Future Trak is calling for 1-3″ of rain in the region.

The rain will move out by tomorrow evening. We’ll stay pretty mild on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and some drying. Then we’ll drop temps on Thursday as a cold front moves in. We may see a few isolated rain showers during the day. Highs will be in the 40s. If the moisture sticks around Thursday evening, then we may see some flurries in the area. This doesn’t look like a big deal, but check back for updates. We’ll be dry and cold on Friday with highs only in the upper 30s. Moisture will start returning on Saturday as the cold air stays in place. Highs will be near 40 with increasing clouds. Now Sunday………….

Sunday’s forecast is very interesting. The models are all over the place, but basically there will be a cold airmass stuck over the region. Some models have an area of low pressure forming offshore and moving northeast off the coast. This would result in a snowy scenario. However, other models don’t really have much of a surface low. Last night the GFS model, for example, had the low moving over Virginia Beach which would create a rainy scenario with snow north and west of the metro. This morning it came in with the low way more offshore with a huge snow scenario. Meanwhile the European model was basically dry. It’s too early to go into much detail. Especially with the wild differences in the models. Just keep in mind that we could see at least some wintry weather next weekend. Stay tuned for updates. We’ll be watching it carefully.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler