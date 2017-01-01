BLOG: Unsettled Start to 2017

First off – Happy New Year!! I hope you had a great New Year’s Eve and I wish you an awesome 2017!

Mother Nature kicking off the new year with a little bit of everything today – we had clouds, stray showers, some sunshine, and an occasional breeze. Our weather pattern will remain unsettled for the first week of 2017. Hopefully, not a sign of how the year is going to go..

Overnight, skies will turn cloudy with rain spreading across the region after 3 AM. (A lot of moisture will be streaming in from the south, so expect a soaking wet pair of days.) If you do have to go back to work tomorrow morning, you’ll need to give yourself some extra time since the rain will continue through your morning commute.

Thanks to a warm front lifting into the region, expect light to moderate rain until about 5 PM – that’s when the steady rain should taper to just a few lingering showers. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 2″ of rain by Monday evening.

With the exception of some stray showers, there will be a break in the wet weather from Monday night into Tuesday morning. By 7 AM Tuesday, another round of rain will move into Hampton Roads.

We’ll be tracking rain throughout your Tuesday, so it’ll probably make it a little tougher to go back to work and back to school that day – simply because the weather will be unpleasant. Despite the soggy conditions, Tuesday will be a touch milder with highs closer to 60°. The rain will end Tuesday evening, which will lead to decreasing clouds Tuesday night. By that time, we will likely pick up an additional inch of rain, making the 2-day total around 1.5″ to 2.5″.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s. A silent cold front will cross our area on Wednesday, but don’t anticipate any more showers, just a shift in the wind direction. Behind that front, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures Thursday. By Thursday, highs will only be in the low-40s.

With colder air in place and an area of low pressure developing off the coast Thursday, there will be a chance for a few flurries Thursday evening. Now – let me emphasize – we are talking about a chance of flurries. No accumulations expected!

Friday through Sunday will be cold – temperatures only topping out in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Take it easy!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor