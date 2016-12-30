BLOG: Kissing 2016 Goodbye

We are in the final days of 2016 and I’m sure you’ve seen a lot of people griping about this being a terrible year, especially after the recent celebrity deaths. Weather-wise, it wasn’t exactly a great year for Hampton Roads. I’m sure you remember a few of these weather events:

Waverly tornado

Excessive heat during the summer

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Tropical Storm Colin

Hurricane Hermine

Tropical Storm Julia

and of course, Hurricane Matthew

Now, we didn’t get a direct hit from all of those tropical systems, but they did affect us even if it was just a heavy rain event. Here’s hoping for a quieter 2017.

It will be nice and quiet today. Even though it will be breezy at times, we’ll still be tracking mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-40s.

Temperatures will be about 10° cooler today, but consider our average high is 49° for this time of year.

Overnight, under mainly clear skies, the mercury will plummet into the upper-20s, so definitely a colder start to your day.

High pressure will slide in tomorrow, so that will provide us with plenty of sunshine on New Year’s Eve with highs in the low-50s.

As we ring in the new year right at Midnight, expect more clouds with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The first day of 2017 will feature more clouds than sun.

Showers will develop Sunday night as moisture surges in from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be tracking rain Monday and Tuesday as everyone is getting ready to go back to work and back to school. With the wet weather comes the warmer weather – highs will range from the upper-50s to mid-60s as we kick off the week.

Here’s hoping 2017 is the best year for you!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor