BLOG: Final Days of 2016

We are heading into the final days of 2016 and it’s not going to be a terribly bumpy ride.

We will be tracking rain for the first half of your Thursday. An area of low pressure is moving in from the west, so that will cause rain to spread across the region by 7 AM.

Expect light to moderate rain through midday. Those splashes of yellow and orange indicate that moderate rainfall. Looks like we’ll pick up around .25″ to .50″ of rain. Nothing to write home about.

Things will dry up through the afternoon, but I don’t think we’ll be able to completely shake the clouds. I’m optimistic for some peeks of sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper-50s. In addition to a somewhat wet day, it’ll also be windy. Initially, winds will be out of the south, but then turn out of the west this afternoon, sustained between 10 to 20 MPH. By the way, this is the same storm system that will bring wintry weather to the Northeast. Northern New England could see over a foot of snow!

It’ll remain breezy overnight as skies turn mainly clear. The mercury will drop into the mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be brighter, but cooler. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-40s. I say cooler, but technically, that is seasonable. (Our average high is 49°.)

The sun will stick around for New Year’s Eve. As we ring in the new year right at Midnight, we’ll see scattered clouds with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The first day of 2017 will be rather cloudy. We’ll be tracking mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Monday. There will be a chance of showers on Tuesday as well, so talk about a damp and dreary start to the new year! As if it wasn’t tough enough to go back to work and school after several days off..



-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor