Blog: Mild Weather to Start the Last Week of 2016

Clouds dominate the sky today. Notice the milky tone to our Tower Cam 10 from earlier this morning:

Clouds will struggle to let sunshine in through the afternoon, but showers should hold off until tomorrow. Highs will reach the 50s…even with the clouds.

Here’s a Future Trak forecast view of afternoon highs. Notice, how it’s showing cooler temps further inland (Mid 50s)…with temps near 60° closer to the coast. Well, due to a process called cold air damming (shallow cool air/clouds trapped over an area due to NE winds blowing up against the Appalachian Mountains) temps will more than likely stay in the low-mid 50s across our entire area today (with the exception for the OBX).

If you’re traveling Regionally, the weather will be cooperative. However, it’ll be a bit cooler traveling north towards DC (and dreary).

The travel “trouble spots” today will be across the Upper Midwest due to a major winter storm that’s impacting that area. An area of low pressure is bringing Blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains, but the southern end of the storm will bring showers across the Southern Mississippi River Valley this afternoon.

This same system will move into our area as a cold front by Tuesday Night. Ahead of it, isolated showers are possible for Tuesday morning.

However, a few additional showers are expected thru Tuesday evening as the cold front finally crosses. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected…and rain coverage will be scattered.

It’ll also be warmer ahead of the front…

Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s…putting temps 15-20 degrees above the average for this time of year. Once the front crosses, temps cool down to the seasonable low 50s for Highs on Wednesday. A look ahead to New Year’s Eve: For now, it looks dry with highs in the low 50s…and temps around Midnight will be in the 40s. Stay tuned…

Meteorologist Deitra Tate