BLOG: Comfy Christmas

We didn’t break any records today, but it was still beautiful – we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-50s. If you remember last year, we hit 79° at Norfolk International!

(You’ll have to ignore that 79° reading in Currituck..)

It will warm up as we kick off the final week of 2016, but as you know, the warm air won’t stick around for long. Temperatures will cool off as we ring in the new year.

A few scattered clouds will move in overnight, so that will keep temperatures in the low-40s tomorrow morning, which is relatively mild for this time of year considering our average low is 34°. We’ll be tracking partly sunny skies tomorrow. At times we will see more clouds than sun, but the mercury will manage to top out near 60°!

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. This is the same front associated with that messy storm bringing heavy snow and ice to the upper-Midwest.

In advance of that front, a southwest breeze will boost highs into the low-70s on Tuesday! We may see a few isolated showers, but it’ll be a mostly dry day. Behind that front, temperatures will drop back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, another cold front will drop in. This will be a silent cold front, which means we won’t see much cloud cover or any showers, it’ll simply shift our wind direction. With winds turning back out of the north on Friday, highs will only be in the mid-40s.

It’ll remain cool for the final day of the year – mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s. The first day of 2017 will feature a chance of late day showers with highs in the upper-50s.

I hope you had a beautiful Christmas – here’s wishing you an awesome 2017!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor