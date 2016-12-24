BLOG: Damp Reindeer Games

Can you believe Christmas is here? For those who have been asking for weeks, it’s pretty obvious at this point that we won’t see a white Christmas. By definition, a white Christmas is at least 1″ of snow on the ground by Christmas Day. On any given year, there is only a 5% chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads, so the odds are never in our favor. For more Christmas climatology, scroll down a little more..

This Christmas will be more wet than white….well, Christmas Eve at least. We will be tracking some showers today as a cold front swings through Hampton Roads. We’ll be dodging raindrops from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

There could be a stray shower or two this evening, but most of us will be dry – that’s good news for those of you who will be checking out the beautiful light displays at the Oceanfront or Norfolk Botanical Garden. Now, despite a somewhat dreary day, temperatures will be slightly above average topping out in the mid-50s. Our average high for this time of year is 50 degrees.

Quite a difference from last year – do you remember it was a record-breaking warm Christmas Eve and Christmas day with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s??

Luckily for Santa and his reindeer, they won’t have to worry about getting wet. The clouds will gradually break apart overnight – expect sunshine by Christmas morning with temperatures starting in the low-40s. (I wonder if wet reindeer smells similar to wet dog..)

An area of high pressure will build in from the north tomorrow, so it’ll be a nice, bright Christmas Day! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-40s, near 50°. Expect a mild start to the final week of 2016. Temperatures will return to the upper-50s on Monday, then mid to upper-60s on Tuesday! Tuesday evening does feature a few showers, but we’ll dry out for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Wishing you and your family a nice, relaxing holiday! -Meteorologist Ashley Baylor