Super_Doppler_10

Weather Blogs | WAVY.com Blogs

BLOG: Damp Reindeer Games

By under
Can you believe Christmas is here?  For those who have been asking for weeks, it’s pretty obvious at this point that we won’t see a white Christmas.  By definition, a white Christmas is at least 1″ of snow on the ground by Christmas Day.  On any given year, there is only a 5% chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads, so the odds are never in our favor.  For more Christmas climatology, scroll down a little more..
This Christmas will be more wet than white….well, Christmas Eve at least.  We will be tracking some showers today as a cold front swings through Hampton Roads.  We’ll be dodging raindrops from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
There could be a stray shower or two this evening, but most of us will be dry – that’s good news for those of you who will be checking out the beautiful light displays at the Oceanfront or Norfolk Botanical Garden.  Now, despite a somewhat dreary day, temperatures will be slightly above average topping out in the mid-50s.  Our average high for this time of year is 50 degrees.
Quite a difference from last year – do you remember it was a record-breaking warm Christmas Eve and Christmas day with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s??
Luckily for Santa and his reindeer, they won’t have to worry about getting wet.  The clouds will gradually break apart overnight – expect sunshine by Christmas morning with temperatures starting in the low-40s.  (I wonder if wet reindeer smells similar to wet dog..)

An area of high pressure will build in from the north tomorrow, so it’ll be a nice, bright Christmas Day!  We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-40s, near 50°.

Expect a mild start to the final week of 2016.  Temperatures will return to the upper-50s  on Monday, then mid to upper-60s on Tuesday!  Tuesday evening does feature a few showers, but we’ll dry out for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Wishing you and your family a nice, relaxing holiday!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor

Comments are closed.