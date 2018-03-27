Truckers protest wait times at Virginia International Gateway

PORTMSOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Truckers showed up at Virginia International Gateway Tuesday to protest wait times at the port.

10 On Your Side reported Monday that truckers who do business at the port were upset at how long it was taking to get service picking up containers at VIG.

Truckers who spoke on Monday said they wanted to be paid for the time they spend waiting on port property.

John Reinhart, the CEO and executive director of The Port of Virginia, told 10 On Your Side, “There is pain. We understand the pain the truckers are feeling.”

PORT CEO John Reinhart says he hears truckers concerns about time on Port to get containers. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/zfdcf3VmJn — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) March 27, 2018

The truckers were planning on speaking and voicing their concerns to top port officials at a meeting Tuesday morning.

