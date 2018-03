NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police say they are investigating an attempted home invasion that led to a shooting.

It happened around 3:00 Tuesday morning on Essex Circle. That’s in the Norview neighborhood. Police have not said who was shot, or who pulled the trigger.

Emergency dispatchers say the person who was shot suffered non life-threatening injuries.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush is at the scene, gathering the latest information.