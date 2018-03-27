Officials: Hampton fire that injured 3 ruled accidental

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a massive fire in Hampton that injured three people was started by accident.

Firefighters were called to Hollis Wood Drive the night of March 21, and found one person trapped inside the home. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Two of the people hospitalized suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Officials with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said Tuesday in an update that one of the people injured has since been released. A second person is in stable condition, while a third person is still critical.

Officials said investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking material.