Norfolk man gets 15 years for dealing ‘ice’ in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing 15 years in prison after being sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine — commonly known as “ice” — in Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Russell James Kerfoot was involved in the conspiracy from 2016 until May 2017.

A man named Coy James Mullins — who was from Palm Springs, California — would mail the drugs to Kerfoot.

Kerfoot was caught on May 8, 2017 after Virginia Beach police and Homeland Security agents received word of a drug deal.

Officers took Kerfoot into custody after the 39-year-old ran into a retail store’s bathroom. A total of 69 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the glove box an SUV Kerfoot had driven to the deal.

Kerfoot later returned to the store, and tried to get some meth he had hidden there two days prior. An employee called police after they found 58 grams above the ceiling tiles.