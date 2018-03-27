NAS Oceana to honor fallen aviators in memorial service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy is holding a memorial service Friday for two fallen aviators.

Naval Air Station Oceana will honor Lt. Cdr. James Brice Johnson and Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King.

Both aviators died after their F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West during a training flight in mid-March.

Members of the “Blacklions”, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 returned to Virginia Beach last week.

The squad’s commanding officer, Cdr. Kevin Robb, said Johnson and King served with “with humility, toughness and a genuine care for the sailors in their stead.”