Green Flash closing causes second panic for a Virginia Beach bride

The closure of a relatively new brewery in Virginia Beach has left several party planners in limbo, weeks out from their big events.

Green Flash Brewery in Virginia Beach closed for good Monday, two days after 10 On Your Side reported the property was being put up for sale.

“Green Flash Brewing Company will cease operations at its production brewery in Virginia Beach, Va,” Green Flash said in prepared release today. “We have faced a host of significant challenges since expanding our operations to the East Coast and, though a rewarding endeavor in many ways, we feel this course-correction is prudent at this time and will ensure the independence, fiscal viability, identity and quality of the Green Flash and Alpine brands,” said Green Flash co-founder and CEO Mike Hinkley.

However, the explanation means nothing to Patty Peterson, who is now scrambling to find a place to hold her son’s wedding rehearsal dinner.

“They have my money, I haven’t been notified, [the rehearsal dinner is] in two months, it’s in Virginia Beach, its wedding time,” Peterson said. “It’s impossible!”

Peterson had put a $325 deposit down to reserve the space at Green Flash back in November. While she understands businesses must make tough decisions, she doesn’t understand why she wasn’t given a heads up.

“They should have at least stepped up and contacted us,” Peterson said. “My poor darling soon to be daughter-in-law. Her bride’s dress, the same thing that happened to her with the bridal company (House of Maya Bridal) that they closed their door one day and said sorry we can’t help you.”

10 On Your Side reached out to Green Flash to ask why the closure was made so suddenly and if deposits would be returned.

“We will absolutely be refunding deposits,” said Dave Adams, VP of Hospitality for Green Flash Brewing Co., in an email. “I’ve already spoke to several guests about this issue. Please direct anyone my way that has any issues. Thank you. ”

Adams is requesting those with a deposit to email him at dave@greenflashbrew.com. He said the only way to secure the refund is to complete a credit card authorization form.

“We’ve used the system thousands of times successfully over the years without any issues with fraud or compromised credit card information and would be happy to provide this service for any guests that have deposits that need to get refunded,” Adams said. “There is not currently a way to cut a check for deposits.”

Adams did not address why the closure was so sudden.

Meanwhile, Peterson is still without a venue.

“Maybe someone will step into help,” Peterson said, “not just my family but there are other kids out there.”

Heritage Global partners is charged with selling off the property. The more than 59,000 square foot building is property is currently assessed at $8.5 million, according to the City of Virginia Beach.