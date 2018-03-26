Va. Beach man accused of threatening Scott Taylor filed lawsuit against federal government

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of threatening to shoot Congressman Scott Taylor and two of his staffers tried suing the federal government over its enforcement of marijuana.

69-year-old Wallace Godwin is expected to be in court on Tuesday after he was charged with threatening to murder or assault a member of Congress.

According to court documents, Godwin went to Taylor’s Virginia Beach office on March 22 to discuss his stance on marijuana.

Taylor told 10 On Your Side he’s in favor of decriminalizing it federally and would leave it up to the states to decide.

Taylor said Godwin did not agree, and had come to his office multiple times to voice his displeasure.

Godwin also showed up at Taylor’s private residence, he said.

“He’s a known person that comes in and they understand they might have to take action,” Taylor said.

According to court documents, Godwin filed a lawsuit against the federal government because he believed the Controlled Substance Act was not enforced.

The document states: “Know your facts! I am a natural born conservative. Read the Federal law on marijuana. President Nixon ignored the Federal law on marijuana. Marijuana has been altering the minds of the American people since the early 60’s. Check my facts! This is the FACT!”

Godwin tried suing for $500 million, but the case was dismissed in October.

Godwin, who’s currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, declined an interview with 10 On Your Side.

10 On Your Side also went out to his home and spoke with neighbors.

Some said he’s had some medical problems, and that may have contributed to the threats.

Rhonda Solomon, who’s lived on the street for 15 years, said she was not surprised to hear about the charges.

“Most people won’t keep their children from their neighbors. My children aren’t allowed near them,” she said.

Solomon said she’s never had a polite interaction with him and has felt threatened many times over the years.

She said she feels sorry for Taylor, his staffers, and Godwin’s family.

“I’m sorry Mr. Godwin disagrees with them but there’s a right way to show disagreement and there’s a wrong way. Unfortunately, he’s having to deal with doing it the wrong way but that seems to be his pattern, to chose the wrong way,” he said.