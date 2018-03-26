Truckers, upset about wait times at Virginia International Gateway port, plan protest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Truckers who do business at the Virginia International Gateway (VIG) port are planning a protest set for Tuesday morning.

They are upset with how long it takes to get service in the port picking up containers. They actually want to be paid for time they spend on port property waiting for their containers to be loaded.

10 On Your Side spoke Monday with those truckers, and also with the top person at the port, who says a $320 million investment in the port will make it more efficient, and the port is only going through growing pains.

It was explained that it’s like living in a house you are renovating.

George Berry plans on speaking about these issues at the regular meeting at the Virginia Port Authority Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

At VIG on Monday, John Alexander was screaming: “This is what I’m talking about … time is money. Money is time, and now I’m wasting time. This is a prime example of us not getting any service.”

Alexander then said he was turning himself around because, “I don’t feel like waiting three hours for nothing.”

George Berry heads For Truckers by Truckers, an advocacy group for truckers.

“Hashtag our time matters (#ourtimematters),” Berry said. “#ourtimematters, it means pay us for our time. Our dwell time in the Port costs us and they need to compensate us.”

On the other side of this is John Reinhart, the CEO and executive director of The Port of Virginia.

“There is pain. We understand the pain the truckers are feeling,” Reinhart said.

It should be noted that Reinhart has won high praise for how he has run the port, which before he came to the organization lost money every year it operated.

He says he is well aware of the truckers’ complaints, “We are building for the future, and, yes, we will have some difficult months, difficult times, until the new capacity comes on,” Reinhart said. He calls what the port is going through as ‘growing pains.’

Part of the $320 million goes toward construction of the new stack yard expansion, which will put more containers on more trucks more quickly. Berry isn’t impressed, and has been a long time critic of efficiency at the port.

“We want him to know our time matters and Mr. Reinhart needs to get us in and out in a timely fashion,” Berry added.

10 On Your Side took Berry’s interview and played it for Reinhart. Reinhart said into the camera, “George we have heard you. We empathize with you on your pain, and we want to work with you on the solution.”

Berry also wants truckers paid by the port for waiting, which would be an incentive to speed up the service, “We feel we should be compensated by port operators no less that $100 an hour for the amount of time that we are spending in here,” Berry said.

When asked about paying truckers for down time in the port, Reinhart responded: “We are not going to start going down that path as a port … they make their contracts … if there is a fee increase it comes out of that area not out of the port.”

As for truckers waiting, Reinhart says they do reach out to truckers forced to wait.

“If a truck has been on the facility for two hours we try to go talk to that motor carrier. We give them an update on where they are in the wait, and what we can do to help expedite it … it’s not a great solution, but at least we are trying to address those who get the extended time,” Reinhart said.