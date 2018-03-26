Tides, O’s to square off in exhibition game at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — America’s pastime returns Monday to Harbor Park.

The Norfolk Tides are taking on the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game. This will mark Baltimore’s sixth appearance at Harbor Park since the Tides became the Triple-A affiliate of the O’s back in 2007.

We got a game today 🙌🏼 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) March 26, 2018

The two teams played to a tie last season, in a game that was somehow only delayed 10 minutes by severe weather that hit much of Hampton Roads.

Conditions for Monday’s game are expected to be clearer and colder. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports highs will be in the upper 40s with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Hampton Roads Transit announced it would be expanding light rail and ferry service to accommodate those headed to the ballpark.

Today’s exhibition game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.