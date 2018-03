ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say Route 460 was closed Monday afternoon in both directions following a fatal crash.

Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the crash happened in the Zuni area of the county.

The road was closed in both directions because of the crash.

IOW Deputies are currently responding to major vehicular accident on RT 460 in Zuni. Expect major Delays. — Lt. T. Potter (@iowso9) March 26, 2018

Potter tells WAVY.com the crash was fatal. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.