Pool installer charged again with operating without license

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A pool installation contractor who was the focus of a 10 On Your Side investigation was arraigned Monday on a charge of operating without a license.

It’s the second time in as many weeks Christopher Powers was in court. He was arraigned March 12 on a similar charge in Suffolk.

Powers owns Aqualantic Pools based at his home in Virginia Beach. Several past clients say they made down payments to Powers but he didn’t finish the work.

However, the charges against Powers in Chesapeake and Suffolk were brought by the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). The agency says it terminated the contractor license for Powers in April 2016.

The two cases involve contracts with clients that began more than a year after the termination.

The Chesapeake client, Brooke Mora, made a down payment to Powers of more than $13,000, but says the work stopped long before completion. When she posted her experience on Facebook, she says she began to hear from other Aqualantic customers with similar stories.

“It breaks my heart that people are going through this, so ultimately the goal for me is to just generate a lot of awareness,” Mora said.

Mora hired a new contractor to complete her pool and says her kids are eager to swim in it.

“We are going to be swimming in this thing probably in three weeks,” she said with a sense of hope, given the recent cool weather.

Mora and two other Aqualantic clients are working with attorney Chad Edwards on a potential lawsuit against Powers. He has court dates on the misdemeanor criminal charges in Suffolk next month and in Chesapeake in May.