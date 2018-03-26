Man shot overnight on Carver Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was shot early Monday morning in the 60 block area of Carver Circle.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time, but he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

