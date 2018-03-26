Over 1,000 layoffs announced for Farm Fresh employees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Over 1,000 Farm Fresh employees across the state will be losing their jobs in a mass layoff, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The layoffs are listed on the VEC’s website as a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. The majority of the Farm Fresh stores listed with layoffs are located in the Hampton Roads area.
This comes after the announcement that Supervalu Inc., which owns Virginia Beach-based Farm Fresh, is selling 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh locations for $43 million.
According to the WARN notices, these are the following layoffs in the Hampton Roads area that will go into effect on May 14:
- 94 employees from the Chesapeake Farm Fresh store on S. Battlefield Boulevard
- 85 employees from the Chesapeake Farm Fresh store on Kempsville Road
- 82 employees from the Chesapeake Farm Fresh store on Cedar Road
- 78 employees from the Chesapeake Farm Fresh store on Mt Pleasant Road
- 58 employees from the Chesapeake Farm Fresh store on N. Battlefield Boulevard
- 111 employees from the Hampton Farm Fresh on Fox Hill Road
- 102 employees from the Hampton Farm Fresh store on Coliseum Drive
- 82 employees from the Hampton Farm Fresh store on Towne Center Way
- 70 employees from the Hampton Farm Fresh store on Mercury Boulevard
- 93 employees from the Grafton Farm Fresh store on George Washington Memorial Highway
- 92 employees from the Newport News Farm Fresh store on Chatham Drive
- 104 employees from the Norfolk Farm Fresh store on E. Little Creek Road
- 81 employees from the Norfolk Farm Fresh store on W. 21st Street
- 78 employees from the Norfolk Farm Fresh store on N. Military Highway
- 65 employees from the Norfolk Farm Fresh store on E Berkley Avenue
- 69 employees from the Poquoson Farm Fresh store on Wythe Creek Road
- 100 employees from the Portsmouth Farm Fresh store on Victory Boulevard
- 100 employees from the Smithfield Farm Fresh store on Smithfield Plaza
- 95 employees from the Suffolk Farm Fresh store on N. Main Street
- 80 employees from the Suffolk Farm Fresh store on Bridge Road
- 134 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store in the Great Neck Shopping Center
- 98 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store in the Haygood Shopping Center on Independence Boulevard
- 94 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on S. Independence Boulevard
- 92 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on General Booth Boulevard
- 88 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on Diamond Springs Road
- 86 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store in the Chimney Hill Shopping Center
- 71 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on Princess Anne Road
- 71 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on Virginia Beach Boulevard
- 69 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store on Laskin Road
- 58 employees from the Virginia Beach Farm Fresh store in KempsRiver Crossing on Fordham Drive
- 88 employees from the Williamsburg Farm Fresh store on Norge Lane
- 88 employees from the Williamsburg Farm Fresh store on John Tyler Highway