Over 1,000 layoffs announced for Farm Fresh employees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Over 1,000 Farm Fresh employees across the state will be losing their jobs in a mass layoff, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

The layoffs are listed on the VEC’s website as a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. The majority of the Farm Fresh stores listed with layoffs are located in the Hampton Roads area.

This comes after the announcement that Supervalu Inc., which owns Virginia Beach-based Farm Fresh, is selling 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh locations for $43 million.

According to the WARN notices, these are the following layoffs in the Hampton Roads area that will go into effect on May 14: