Orioles top Tides 7-6 in exhibition matchup at Harbor Park

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Despite temperatures more fitting for a late fall football Saturday in Blacksburg, baseball fans in Hampton Roads enjoyed a treat at Harbor Park. Returning from Spring Training in Florida, the Baltimore Orioles made a stop in Norfolk to take on their Triple-A affiliate, the Tides, in an exhibition matchup.

Norfolk’s big-league parent club gave O’s fans in Hampton Roads a chance to get up close and personal with some of their favorite stars. “People are always asking questions about the big club, the big club, the big club, now they have an opportunity to see them,” said Tides skipper Ron Johnson.

“So, that’s pretty cool.”

The Orioles left Norfolk with a 7-6 win.