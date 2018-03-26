‘Closed for business’ sign put up at Green Flash brewery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A “closed for business” sign was seen put up at Green Flash brewery Monday in Virginia Beach.

WAVY reported Laura Caso captured images of the sign — which was placed on the gate surrounding the building.

@GreenFlashBeer in Virginia Beach is closed for business. This sign was put up 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/qXkNDz6kVQ — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) March 26, 2018

This comes following reports that the brewery — which opened in 2016 — was being put up for sale. The website for Heritage Global Partner recently showed that Green Flash was auctioning off the Virginia Beach facility.

Look for more coverage on this story later tonight.