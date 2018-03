SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A former Smithfield police officer has been charged with sex crimes.

Karl Washington is charged with sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor while in custodial care.

The Smithfield Police Department says Washington was once an officer, but he’s no longer employed with them.

Washington was served the warrants by Isle of Wight deputies, but Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation.

