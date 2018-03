PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience was from the Food Bank of the Albemarle. They stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their 5th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event coming up.

5th Annual Empty Bowls of the Albemarle

Preview Party and Silent Auction: Tuesday, April 10

Luncheon: Wednesday, April 11

Museum of the Albemarle

Elizabeth City

Tickets & Information:

AFoodbank.org