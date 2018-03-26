A Higher Power: Clergy on Patrol

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An unexpected duo has been taking on the streets of Norfolk together and making a difference.

They call themselves, the Clergy Patrol.

It’s a program where local pastors patrol the streets alongside Norfolk police officers. Since the program’s beginning nearly a year ago, people involved say they’ve seen a big change.

Norfolk police chief Larry D. Boone says he implemented this idea as a way to ease tension between police and the community.

“All they do is bring credibility to the program and the Norfolk Police Department — particularly in those communities that always have a suspicion of the police,” Boone said.

10 On Your Side takes an in-depth look at the effect of the Clergy Patrol on the community tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.