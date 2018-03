COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A Tyrrell County man is behind bars charged with three counts of child abuse and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

50-year-old Marcus Forehand of Columbia was arrested by the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office. When Forehand was arrested, deputies also found marijuana.

Forehand was placed in the Dare County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond. His court date is scheduled for April 18.

Forehand was previously arrested on cocaine charges.