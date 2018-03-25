Six residents displaced after an apartment fire in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An apartment fire has left six people without a home in the Olde Towne neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 200 block area of Grace Street just before 3 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the first floor apartment of a three story structure. Firefighters rescued a dog from the apartment.

Officials say the initial call for the fire indicated there were residents trapped inside a basement apartment, but they were able to escape safely before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.