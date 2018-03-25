Second annual Joy Fund All-Star Classic features another Public School win over Private

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Jonathan Norfleet scored 17 points to lead the Public Schools past the Priavate Schools 100-69 in the second annual Joy Fund All-Star Classic. Norfleet, a Wagner University-bound guard from Salem High School in Virginia Beach who went on a tear this past postseason, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

For the Private Schools, T.J. Roach scored a game-high 20 points.

In the girls’ All-Star game, Reagon Jackson led the way with 13 points for the West All-Stars, who topped the East All-Stars 65-49.

All the proceeds from this game went to the Joy Fund, a non-profit which raises funds to buy toys for underprivileged youth in Hampton Roads during the Holidays.