Richard Overton, America’s oldest living WWII veteran, visits likeness on mural

AUSTIN (KXAN/WAVY) — Austin native and America’s oldest living World War II veteran Richard Overton got the chance to visit his likeness on a mural at 12th and Chicon Streets in the city recently.

Overton’s cousin, Volma, posted a shot of the visit to Facebook.

In the photo, Overton can be seen wearing the same big smile as seen in his likeness.

Martin Wilford, one of Overton’s caretakers, told our sister station KXAN he took the photo on the way from a haircut Thursday and sent it to Volma, who then posted it on Facebook, not realizing how widely it was being shared until Friday morning. It was the first time the 111-year-old had seen the painting of himself.

“I said, ‘Pop, look at that picture. That’s you right there!’ And he looks, he turned his head, and he just smiled,” Wilford said.

“I think it was beautiful,” Overton told KXAN at his home early Friday afternoon. “Something that’s never been done before.”

Overton is 111 years old and still lives in his own home. He’s the oldest man in the United States and is looking forward to celebrating his birthday on May 11.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1942 at Fort Sam Houston, serving in the South Pacific from 1942 through 1945, in Hawaii, Okinawa, Guam and Iwo Jima.

Overton has lived through 19 presidents and tells us the secret to his longevity is he enjoys whiskey, cigars and milk.