Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for cyberstalking, threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A Hampton man will spend 12 years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening three separate women in North Carolina.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon, Jr., 57-year-old William Scott Davis lost the parental rights to his daughter back in 2009.

Afterwards, Davis began harassing and intimidating three women for their roles in the case, including a detective with the Cary Police Department, a prosecutor with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and an attorney in Raleigh.

Evidence presented during his trial showed Davis sent emails to the three women back in 2014 that detailed threats of violence and rape. He also stalked the Raleigh attorney and threatened her life, as well as her family member’s lives.

“The proper functioning of our social services and judicial systems requires that all its participants – prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and attorneys – be free from threats and harm,” said Higdon in a press release.