HRT expanding light rail service for Orioles, Tides game

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit says they’re expanding their light rail service Monday to people attending the Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles exhibition game at Harbor Park.

Trains will run on a ten minute schedule starting at noon while the Elizabeth River Ferry will provide connections from North Landing and High Street in Portsmouth to the park starting at 12:35 p.m.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m.

Customers who utilize the light rail service can park at the park-and-ride lots on Newtown Road, Military Highway and Ballentine/Broad Creek for free. City-imposed regular parking fees at the Harbor Park light rail lot will start two hours before the game.

If the game goes longer than expected, ferry service from Harbor Park will continue until approximately 15 minutes after the end of the game, or until the dock is cleared. A shuttle bus will also help transport patrons to the ferry dock from Portsmouth’s transfer area at County and Court streets.

For prices and more info, visit gohrt.com