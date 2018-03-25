Bertie County Animal Shelter is over capacity, asks for kennel donations

Related Coverage Local animal shelter is full and needs you to adopt

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An animal shelter in Bertie County is asking for the public’s help after they received more dogs than they are able to care for Saturday.

According to the Bertie County Humane Society’s Facebook, the shelter is over capacity and will have to consider euthanizing some of the dogs if they can’t find space for them.

They are asking for kennel donations and are hoping approved households will consider adopting some of the dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog or donating kennels is asked to message them on Facebook or call (252) 325-3647.